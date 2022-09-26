An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineering team successfully scaled Mount Domekhang (23,786 feet) in the Lachen valley, on September 22.



Four female climbers and ten high-altitude Sherpas made up the 16-person squad. The expedition was launched on August 11 from the ITBP headquarters in New Delhi by ITPB Director General Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen.



Mt. Domekhang in the Janak section of the Himalayas is overshadowed by Mt. Kanchenjunga, which is only 20 kilometres to the north. This is the first successful expedition to the virgin peak. Six mountaineers, including commandant Ratan Singh and deputy commandant (GD) Anoop Kumar, reached the peak. Constable Stanzin Chorol was the first woman to scale the mountain.

The ITBP, in a statement, stated, “after this successful expedition, a new way has been opened for the Indian Army, other Central Armed Police Forces, and world mountaineering teams to climb Mt. Domekhang which will also boost Sikkim tourism”.