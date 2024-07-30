An expert team on Disaster Risk Reduction from Japan visited Sikkim to discuss disaster management strategies and assess recent disaster impacts in the state, as part of a monitoring tour of Northeastern states.

The visit to the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Sikkim came after a two-week JICA training programme in Tokyo from May 11 to May 26, 2024 by SSDMA officers.

The team, led by Kuwano Takeshi, head of the project, met with the Relief Commissioner cum Secretary, Namrata Thapa at the Conference Hall of the Land Revenue and DM Department to discuss disaster management strategies in Sikkim, emphasising both short-term and long-term measures.

Key points included the need for an early warning and monitoring system, the potential for a mobile-based system, and the construction of embankments.

The discussion highlighted the unique challenges posed by landslides in the region, including the need to relocate affected populations. The Japanese team's advanced technology and expertise were acknowledged as crucial for addressing these issues. Training local disaster mitigation personnel was also emphasised as a priority.

The Japanese team, which included consultants Takashi Yuashi, Miho Akoguchi, and Sasaki Yuka conducted a two-day field visit to areas affected by recent natural disasters. The team was assisted by Rajiv Roka, Additional Director and Keshav Koirala, Assistant Director from SSDMA.

On July 29, the delegation visited Majuwa and Pathing, led by Sub Divisional Magistrate Tshering Norgyal Theeng. The team was able to get an insight from the Magistrate on the tragedy that unfolded due to a recent landslide.

On July 30, the team, joined by Priyank Jindal, Senior Consultant from NDMA, visited Ambhithang, Pakshep, and Naga, guided by Block Development Officer Kailash Thapa.

The visit aims to strengthen disaster management capabilities and foster international cooperation in mitigating the impact of natural disasters in the region.