Students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Phodong, Mangan, have brought pride to Sikkim by securing top positions at the National Meteorological Olympiad held at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Headquarters in New Delhi.

After advancing through multiple selection rounds, six students—Tshering Lhamu Lepcha (Class VIII), Muchen Tamang (Class IX), Choden Ongmu Lachenpa (Class IX), Pem Domo Lachenpa (Class XI), Arpana Subba (Class XI), and Kritika Nautiyal (Class IX)—represented Sikkim at the prestigious competition.

Recognising their achievements, the IMD awarded them cash prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 3000, and Rs 2000, along with mementos and certificates. The awards were presented by the Chairman of IMD, Government of India.

Their success reflects the growing interest and talent in meteorological studies among students in the state. JNV Phodong lauded their dedication and hard work, emphasising the significance of such achievements in fostering scientific excellence.