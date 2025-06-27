Sikkim joins key northeast dialogue on sustainable mining in Guwahati

Sikkim has stepped into a vital regional conversation on sustainable mineral development as Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha arrived in Guwahati today to attend the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers’ Conclave.

The event brings together mining ministers and top officials from the northeastern states to strengthen cooperation in environmentally responsible mining practices.

Lepcha, who heads Sikkim’s departments of Forest & Environment, Mines & Geology, and Science & Technology, was joined by the Principal Director and Additional Director of his ministry. The conclave, held from June 27 to 28, is organised by the Union Ministry of Mines & Coal.

The gathering aims to create a unified approach to regional mining challenges and opportunities, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, regulatory alignment, and technology adoption. Guwahati, chosen as the host city, plays a strategic role in mineral-related initiatives across the Northeast.

Officials from the Ministry of Mines welcomed the Sikkim delegation on arrival, underlining the Centre’s intent to enhance collaborative frameworks among states in a sector often weighed down by ecological concerns and fragmented policies.