Sikkim joins nationwide mega blood donation drive to set Guinness World Record

Sikkim joined the nationwide Mega Blood Donation Drive organised by the Brahma Kumaris at Thakurbari Mandir, M.G. Marg, Gangtok, as part of an ambitious campaign aimed at setting a Guinness World Record. The drive coincided with the 18th Punyatithi of Rajyogini Dadi Prakashmani Ji, observed as World Brotherhood Day, highlighting compassion, unity, and service to humanity.

The national campaign, launched by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on August 17, seeks to collect 1 lakh units of blood through over 1,500 centres across India and Nepal between August 22 and 25.

In Sikkim, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, volunteers, and local organizations, reflecting the state’s strong commitment to social welfare and healthcare support. The drive was organised in collaboration with the Alpine Riders’ Crew and several NGOs, ensuring a smooth and safe donation process.

The programme was graced by Mrs. Krishna Rai, spouse of Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, who attended as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, she urged residents to actively take part in the campaign, stressing the life-saving impact of blood donation. “Each unit of blood donated can save lives and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood in our society,” she said.