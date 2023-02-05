The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to call for a state-wide Bandh on 8th February. The Supreme Court mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state hence JAC was constituted to fight the same.

The second day of the SDF called bandh saw intense stone pelting in various places, especially when Namchi miscreants pelted stones at the SDF party office, and in the main market central park area also saw heavy stone pelting.

Reacting to the incident Kabita Subba, Senior leader of SDF said "after the provoking speech inciting violence by the Chief Minister at the SKM Foundation program yesterday, a mob of SKM party goons attacked SDF Party Office in Namchi. Stones and petrol bombs were thrown at the party office. The Namchi Party office was under attack and allegedly SKM goons also vandalized Namchi Seven Hills School and the School Bus.

Violence broke out in South Sikkim district's Namchi on Sunday as supporters of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) allegedly vandalised an office of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), police said.

JAC president Shanta Pradhan informed that a JAC delegation is meeting Union Home minister Amit Shah today in New Delhi.



Also Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 5 met Union Minister of Law, Government of India Kiren Rijiju and submitted a memorandum to apprise and discuss in detail the observations of the Supreme Court of India.

Sharing a post on social media the Chife Minister said

"During the discussion, the Hon’ble Law Minister patiently heard the issues regarding observation of the Hon’ble Apex Court which had given impression that the Sikkimese of Nepali origin are the persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim.

I highlighted, and emphasized the provision of India Constitution under Article 371F wherein the full protection and rights of Sikkimese people are safeguarded.

Law Minister was apprised that Government of Sikkim has filed review petitions before the Hon’ble Apex Court to suitably address the matters in the larger interest of all the Sikkimese people.

The Hon’ble Law Minister assured that the Government of India is also filing a review petition, and will extend full support to the Government of Sikkim in this regard. He further confirmed that the Solicitor General of India will appear before the Hon’ble Apex Court and the Government of India is seriously taking this matter for an early resolution in the interest of all the Sikkimese.

Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries, Government of Sikkim Bedu Singh Panth was also present during the meeting."