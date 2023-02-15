Joint Action Council has called for the all-party meeting on 18th February 2023 to do away with the distorted Sikkimese identity in a recent Supreme Court judgement.

Seeing the recently called special session has failed to do away with the distortion of the Sikkimese identity and after pressure from the public we have decided to call for an all-party meeting on 18th Feb 2023 informed DN Nepal, Spokesperson JAC today during the press meet.

JAC has requested the government to define Sikkimese clearly in the session but they failed so as a next move to address the same we are calling the all-party meeting for deliberation to know their take on shared Nepal. What could be done further in this matter is what they can or will talk about during the meeting we will also get to know the views of all the political parties in this matter.

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Must tell the Joint Action Committee (JAC) had called a state-wide Bandh on 8th February which was a grand success. The Supreme Court mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state hence JAC was constituted to fight the same and JAC is also claiming that in the judgement Sikkimese Identity has also been distorted and government must take necessary action so that it won’t repeat again.

While the government had said we are open to any kind of suggestion if they want then we are ready to work but as per the judgment it has not touched upon article 371 F and Sikkimese identity and we have permanently removed the tag of immigrant which 25 years long government failed to do.