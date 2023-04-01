The Joint Action Council will hold a public rally in Singtam on April 8, and if the government fails to act on a special assembly session to address the distortion of Sikkimese identity, it would call for an indefinite protest across the state.

The Joint Action Rally (JAC) announced a rally on April 8 in Singtam in response to concerns about the expansion of the Sikkimese definition in Section 10 (26AAA) of Tan Act 1961 under Finance Bill 2023 passed by the Lok Sabha. JAC executives asserted at a press conference that the Sikkimese definition should be maintained as inked in the May 8, 1973, tripartite agreement between the then Chogyal, political parties, and the Government of India. The 8 May accord clearly stated who the Sikkimese are, and this should be preserved.

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The demonstration on April 8 will urge that the historical and constitutional definitions of Sikkimese be preserved during the special Assembly session slated for February 10th.

Earlier on March 31, Sikkim CM PS Golay announced that a special session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly will be conducted on April 10.

According to an SKM announcement issued the same day, the extraordinary Assembly session is in response to public concerns and charges over the Union Budget Bill 2023, in which the Sikkimese definition under the Income Tax Act 1961 has been broadened with an amendment.

Meanwhile, SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling, the modification in the Union Budget Bill is in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict and provides solely income tax exemption to old settlers.