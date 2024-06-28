A joint inspection of landslides in Sikkim, led by Burtuk MLA Kala Rai, was conducted from Lingding to Sichey Link Road on June 28. Representatives from various departments, including Forest, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Power and Energy, Water Resource Development, and District Administration participated.

At Lingding, inspectors found a landslide near a newly constructed building on a running jhora (stream). MLA Rai directed the Gangtok Municipal Corporation to issue a notice to the owner and prevent approval of blueprints violating rules.

In Sichey, a 30-35 meter stretch of road to the sewerage plant has been washed out due to heavy rains, with the area below sinking towards the riverside. While the sewerage department is restoring the road, officials called for a thorough inspection by geologists and engineers for long-term mitigation.

The primary cause appears to be seepage or spring water above the road. PHE and UD&HD officials were tasked with diverting this water to prevent further damage. Land revenue personnel were instructed to gather details of households below the slide for potential evacuation.

MLA Rai inquired about schemes to stabilise the riverbank, focusing on rim treatment to prevent bottom slides.