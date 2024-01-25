In a proud moment for Sikkim, Jordan Lepcha has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award, recognizing his outstanding contribution to the field of Art (Craft - Bamboo). Fondly known as the "Lepcha Maestro," Jordan, a Bamboo Craftsman hailing from Mangan, has been tireless in nurturing the cultural heritage of the Lepcha tribe.

For the past 25 years, Jordan Lepcha has been a custodian of the ancient craft, weaving traditional Lepcha hats and creating intricate bamboo crafts. His commitment to preserving the rich artistic legacy of Sikkim is not only commendable but also crucial in ensuring the continuity of the Lepcha tribe's cultural identity.

Apart from being a skilled artisan, Jordan Lepcha has worn the hat of a dedicated trainer, imparting his invaluable knowledge to over 150 youths from various parts of Sikkim. Many of his disciples have not only embraced the art form passionately but have also established their own Bamboo Crafts enterprises, thanks to his guidance.