The Journalists Union of Sikkim (JUS) observed World Press Freedom Day 2025 with a thoughtful gathering at its office in Gangtok, bringing together media professionals from across the state to reflect on the evolving role of the press in an age shaped by artificial intelligence.

This year’s global theme - “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media” - anchored the discussions and speeches throughout the day.

The event began with a ceremonial cake-cutting, setting a warm and reflective tone. JUS President Sujal Pradhan opened the program with a short address on the significance of World Press Freedom Day, highlighting the critical role of journalists in upholding democracy through responsible and fearless reporting.

JUS General Secretary N.B. Ghimirey offered an insightful overview of the year’s theme. He spoke about how artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of newsroom operations and editorial workflows, while also posing complex challenges to press freedom and journalistic ethics.

Delivering the keynote address, senior journalist Pema Wangchuk emphasized the responsibility of journalists to safeguard their own freedom. “No one can stop press freedom unless you allow it yourself,” he said to strong applause. He urged reporters to remain committed to truth, integrity, and rigorous fact-checking — values he said must not be compromised, even with the growing use of AI tools.

“AI can enhance your work and save time when used correctly,” Wangchuk noted, adding that journalists must never rely on AI alone. Instead, he encouraged a return to fieldwork, real-life research, and original storytelling — elements he described as irreplaceable in journalism.

President of the Press Club of Sikkim, Bhim Rawat, also addressed the gathering. He expressed concern over the rise of unverified content circulating on social media. “You must know what qualifies as news. Every random video is not news,” he remarked. Rawat stressed the importance of upholding professional standards and urged journalists not to compromise credibility for speed.

The event saw participation from journalists representing a wide range of media organizations across the state. Attendees used the occasion not only to commemorate the global observance, but also to exchange ideas and reflect on emerging challenges within the industry.

The program concluded with an open Q&A session, where journalists discussed everyday hurdles such as the spread of misinformation, the use of AI in newsrooms, and ongoing pressures on press freedom.

Observed annually on May 3, World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder of the vital role of free, independent media and the need to protect it in every democratic society.