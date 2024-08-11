The Press Club of Sikkim (PCS) and the Journalist Union of Sikkim (JUS) on August 11 expressed their deep appreciation to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the State Government for the introduction of a Pension Scheme for journalists. The scheme has been facilitated by a grant of Rs. 20 lakhs which will support its implementation.

PCS President Bhim Rawat said that the guidelines for the pension scheme are being developed in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations (IPR) Department. The preliminary criteria for eligibility include journalists aged 60 or above with at least 20 years of uninterrupted service within Sikkim, as well as required accreditation and PCS membership. The final decision on the pension's implementation will be made following the PCS Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Chief Minister Golay, who also oversees the IPR Department had announced an increase in both the number of government advertisements and their rates. Previously capped at seven per year, the number of display advertisements has been raised to eleven. This rate revision, a significant improvement after 12 years of advocacy by the press community aims to benefit press and media establishments.

The government has also introduced an instant payment system for advertisement bills, easing financial strain on publishers and media houses. Moreover, a health insurance scheme for journalists is in the works, and the policy for the empanelment of digital media houses with the IPR Department is nearing completion.

Looking ahead, PCS will host a national workshop for Sikkimese journalists from September 13 to 15. The event will feature prominent speakers addressing key journalism issues. The workshop will accommodate 30 participants, with a registration fee of Rs. 100.

The press conference was also attended by JUS President Sujal Pradhan, General Secretary Nar Bahadur Chettri, PCS General Secretary Dilli Ram Dulal and Culture Secretary Nirmal Mangar among other journalists.