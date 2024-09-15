A group of 37 journalists from Sikkim concluded a rigorous three-day training course on Sunday, September 15 at the Sikkim Cooperative Union premises in Assam Lingzey, Pakyong District.

The event, aimed at enhancing journalistic skills and addressing current media challenges, featured prominent speakers and discussions on crucial topics.

Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, the chief guest at the closing ceremony, emphasized the government's commitment to empowering journalists. He stressed the importance of independent journalism in the digital age, particularly in combating misinformation.

"The fourth pillar of democracy should remain strong," Subba stated, highlighting the continued relevance of print media alongside digital platforms. "We only get information through digital medium but wait for tomorrow's newspaper for full news. The more journalists work independently, the happier we will be," he added.

The final day's sessions covered a range of important subjects. Yousa Lachenpa, member secretary of the Sikkim State Women Commission, led a discussion on reporting women and child-related issues. Former West Bengal legislator and journalist Harka Bahadur Chettri explored the significance of Nepali language journalism in digital media. Pema Wangchuk, consulting editor of Summit Times, addressed editorial independence and journalism's role in shaping public opinion.

A panel discussion featuring media experts, including Dr Mrinal Chatterjee, Regional Director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, rounded out the day's events. Dr. Chatterjee also released his book, "Understanding Media in New Normal Times," during the closing session.