Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on November 16 attended the National Press Day 2024 celebrations at the Manan Kendra, highlighting the crucial role of the press in a democracy.

CM Tamang extended greetings to journalists across the state for their dedication to truth and transparency.

Moroever, CM Tamang presented awards under the Patrakar Samman Yojana, recognising the invaluable contributions of journalists who have dedicated their lives to the profession.

The awardees include a distinguished list of senior journalists, each of whom has made notable contributions to the media landscape in Sikkim.

On the occasion, the YN Bhandari Best Journalism Award 2024 was conferred to Babbo Tamang, while the CM Award for Reporting on Climate Change was presented to Pankaj Dhungel. The CM Award for Reporting on Human Rights went to Deepak Gurung, the CM Award for Reporting on Women's Issues was awarded to Raymond Lepcha, and the Grameen Patrakarita Award by the Press Club of Sikkim was given to Sushil Rai.

Meanwhile, the recipients of the Patrakar Samman Yojana were:

- Senior Journalist Subash Dipak

- Senior Journalist Bijay Bantawa

- Senior Journalist BP Kharel

- Senior Journalist Kamal Mukhiya

- Senior Journalist Jiwan Katuwal

- Senior Journalist Prani Lamichaney

- Senior Women Journalist Radha Pradhan

- Senior Journalist Khagendra Mani Pradhan

- Senior Journalist Ram Prasad Sharma

The veterans, who have served the media industry for decades, were presented with cheques in recognition of their significant contributions to journalism in the state.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Tamang took to social media to extend his greetings on National Press Day. He commended the media fraternity for its pivotal role in upholding democracy and ensuring accountability in governance. Describing the press as "the lifeblood of democracy," Tamang said how journalists work diligently to ensure that the truth reaches the public, holding power accountable and giving a voice to the voiceless.

In his message, CM Tamang said, "Journalists dedicate themselves to uncovering stories that matter, giving voice to the voiceless, and shaping public opinion with integrity and courage. A free and responsible press is the foundation of a vibrant democracy, and its role in safeguarding justice and truth cannot be overstated."