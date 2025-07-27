Sikkim's young boxers step in as state-level championships begins at Khel Gaon

Sikkim’s 19th Sub-Junior and 20th Junior State-Level Boxing Championship officially commenced today at the Khel Gaon Sports Complex in Reshithang, bringing together some of the state’s most promising young boxing talents under one roof.

The three-day event is being organised by the Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA), and has drawn participants from all six districts of the state.

The opening ceremony was held in the morning in a grand and enthusiastic atmosphere. N.B. Dahal, Patron of SABA and Minister of Roads and Bridges, attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the tournament. In his address, Dahal praised the commitment of the young athletes and highlighted the importance of sports in shaping discipline, character, and unity among the youth.

The ceremony was also graced by several distinguished guests, including Soreng MLA Aditya Golay, Burtuk MLA Kala Rai, Advisor to the Cooperative Department Siam Pradhan, Singtam Nagar Panchayat President Suresh Tamang, and former MLA E.M. Prasad Sharma. Their presence was a strong show of support for grassroots sports development in Sikkim.

Over the next three days, sub-junior and junior boxers will compete in multiple weight categories, aiming to secure medals and recognition.