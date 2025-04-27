A juvenile was held in Sikkim's Gangtok for allegedly assaulting his 17-year-old wife, now 36 weeks pregnant.

The disturbing case has created chaos in Gangtok. Sadar Police Station filed an FIR against the juvenile on April 24, under Sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The case was initiated after the victim visited Uttarey Health & Wellness Sub Center for prenatal care. Her school certificate confirms she was born on January 2, 2008, making her a minor.

She reported sexual intercourse with her husband in August 2024 at their rented home in Sukha Pool, Upper Sichey, Gangtok. Her pregnancy was dated from August 15, 2024.

Following the visi, a Zero FIR was registered at Dentam Police Station.

The case was transferred to Sadar Police Station for jurisdiction. The accused was detained under Sections 35 and 3170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Police are investigating, focusing on the victim’s health and safety. She is receiving medical and counseling support.