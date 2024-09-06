Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed admiration for Sikkim during his visit to the state. He also sanctioned projects worth over Rs 400 crore in two days.

He further revealed that the BJP-led government has allocated over Rs 25,000 crore to the Northeast region since 2014.

Addressing a press conference, Scindia described Sikkim as “more than beauty,” praising the state’s lush green landscapes and its warm, welcoming people.

Scindia spoke of the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the focus on development and unity has been a cornerstone of the government’s agenda.

He said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, the agenda for development has been paramount," further adding, “The past decade has seen unprecedented progress in the Northeast, with substantial investments and transformative projects.”

Scindia outlined several key achievements over the past ten years and noted that since 2014, the BJP-led government has allocated over Rs 25,000 crore to the Northeast region.



He informed that the expenditure has soared to Rs 1 lakh crore over ten years, with significant allocations for infrastructure. The railway budget, for instance, saw a leap from Rs 2,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 10,000 crore in 2023. Similarly, national highway development has expanded to 16,000 kilometers, and rural road construction now covers 50,000 kilometers with an investment of Rs 48,000 crore.

Air connectivity in the Northeast has also improved dramatically. “From having no airports, the region now boasts 17, including Sikkim’s Pakyong Airport,” Scindia said.



This expansion aligns with the broader vision of integrating Sikkim more seamlessly into the national infrastructure network.

Scindia also highlighted the growth in Sikkim’s road infrastructure. The Sikkim National Highway, which was 140 km long, has seen a remarkable expansion to 709 km—a fivefold increase. Additionally, the ongoing Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project (SRRP) aims to connect Sikkim to the national rail network by August 2025, marking a historic first for the state.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his gratitude for Scindia’s visit, which he described as highly productive.

“Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s visit has been a great boost for us,” Tamang remarked. “In just two days, he has sanctioned projects worth over Rs 400 crore. We feel he is like family, not only to us but to the entire state of Sikkim.”

Tamang also extended a personal invitation to Scindia for Sikkim’s 50th anniversary celebrations as part of the Union of India, scheduled for May 16, 2025. “We look forward to celebrating this milestone with him and Prime Minister Modi,” Tamang added.

The visit also included a comprehensive review meeting at Samman Bhawan, focusing on accelerating development initiatives. The session involved discussions on DoNER schemes and the performance of the State Level Empowered Committee. Scindia assured full support from the Ministry of DoNER in advancing Sikkim’s development efforts.

The meeting was attended by Hon’ble Minister Raju Basnett, senior officials from the Ministry of DoNER, and representatives from the Government of Sikkim.