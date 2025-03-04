The two-day Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2.0, celebrating the state's rich artistic and cultural heritage was inaugurated at Town Hall, Namchi, on March 4.

The event, marking 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood is organised by Voice NGO Namchi and supported by SKM Cultural Wing, and held under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. It aligns with the vision of Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim, and Samarth Sikkim.

The opening ceremony was attended by Health & Culture Minister GT Dhungel, who served as the chief guest, along with Krishna Rai, Chief Advisor and former MLA, as the guest of honor. Several dignitaries, including Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, MLAs Satish Chandra Rai, N.B. Pradhan, Sanjit Kharel, Madan Cintury, and Press Secretary Yougan Tamang, were present, along with senior officials, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.

In his address, Minister GT Dhungel expressed gratitude to CM Prem Singh Tamang for creating a platform to promote local talent. He emphasized the importance of cultural tourism and exchange programs, which help in preserving traditions and fostering community pride. He encouraged young artists to explore career opportunities beyond government jobs and contribute to Sikkim’s cultural growth.

Addressing a growing social concern, he also spoke about the rising suicide rates in Sikkim and urged filmmakers to create impactful films that raise awareness about mental health issues. He motivated young talents to work towards Sikkim’s vision of progress through their artistic contributions.

A key highlight of the event was a 10-minute presentation by eight artists from different creative fields, who shared their experiences and challenges:

1. Dibya Jyoti Baraily (Music)

2. Diwakar Lamichaney (Sketch Art)

3. Abhishek Chettri (Filmmaking)

4. Pema Choden Bhutia (Fashion)

5. Suman Rai (Theatre)

6. Anjali Rai (Dance)

7. Biren Pradhan (Stand-up Comedy)

8. Luv Chettri (Content Creation)

Renowned filmmaker Ugyen Chopel also shared his journey in the Indian film industry and recalled his experiences working with Bollywood actors.

A panel discussion, moderated by Sanjay Rai, featured three experts sharing their insights:

* Prasand Rasaily, a noted director and scriptwriter, spoke on the healing power of art and culture in society.

* Dr. Manoj Rai, a senior musician, highlighted the scope of cultural tourism and its benefits.

* Bhawani Ghimirey, OSD of the Culture Department, discussed the role of the Cultural Department in promoting local talent.

The event also saw the release of a documentary film poster on Vatsalya Yojana, directed by Laxman Darjee. Adding to the celebration, guest artists from Nepal, including Sairaj Khati, Rebika, Lhamu, Sukmit Gurung, Babita Manandhar, and the Nritya Shreya dance group, presented vibrant cultural performances.