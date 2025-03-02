Ahead of the Second Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan, former MLA Krishna Kumari Rai visited Namchi Town Hall to inspect the ongoing preparations and ensure successful execution. The event is dedicated to honouring and empowering the artists of Sikkim, providing them with a significant platform to showcase their talents.

The Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2025 will take place on March 3 and 4 at Namchi district's Town Hall, bringing together artists from across the state to celebrate and promote Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage.

During her visit, Rai meticulously reviewed the arrangements, offering valuable insights to the organising team. She interacted with key stakeholders, emphasising the need for detailed planning and seamless coordination to make the event a grand success.

Her presence reaffirmed her deep commitment to the promotion of artistic talent and the preservation of Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the venue, she highlighted the importance of supporting local artists and ensuring that their contributions receive due recognition. She also expressed confidence that the Sammelan would serve as a crucial platform for creative expression, inspiring emerging artists to pursue their passions with greater dedication.

The Second Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan is expected to attract a large gathering of artists, cultural enthusiasts, and dignitaries, further strengthening the artistic landscape of the state. With the preparations progressing smoothly, anticipation is high for yet another successful edition of this celebration of art and culture in Sikkim.