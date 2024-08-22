The District Magistrate of Kalimpong, Balasubramanian T, IAS, has issued an order restricting and diverting vehicle movement along NH-10 and internal roads of Kalimpong District.

The order, effective from 23rd August 2024 until further notice, is aimed at repairing damaged areas and ensuring public safety.

Movement of all heavy vehicles from Seti Jhora to Rangpoo via NH-10 is restricted.

Vehicles above 8 tonnes are barred from certain routes, including Gorubathan Pandara to Reshi and Kalimpong. SH-12 from Rabi Jhora to Teesta Bazaar is closed for heavy vehicles due to road subsidence.



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Small vehicles and minibuses (up to 32 seats) can travel on NH-10 from 06:00 to 20:00 hrs. Small vehicles can move from Kalimpong to Darjeeling via SH-12.

Goods vehicles and buses above 32 seats en route to Sikkim must take the Reshi-Pedong-Algarah-Lava-Gorubathan route.

Heavy vehicles of up to 8 tonnes en route to Kalimpong Town can travel from Algarah to Kalimpong from 21:00 to 06:00 hrs.