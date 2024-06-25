In a cinematic ode to patriotism and scenic beauty, the latest trailer of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film has set the beautiful streets of MG Marg ablaze with its vibrant portrayal. This location in the heart of Gangtok has become the focal point of admiration for both locals and visitors alike.

The decision to feature MG Marg in the film, titled Hindustani 2 might be because of its significance as a symbol of unity and reverence. The trailer shows glimpses of this iconic spot adorned by the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

This isn't the first instance of Sikkim's enchanting landscapes capturing the silver screen. Over the years, Bollywood classics like Barsat (1949), Jewel Thief (1967) and China Town (1962) have immortalized the region's natural splendor on celluloid. Each film, in its own way has celebrated the timeless allure of Sikkim, even before it became an integral part of India.