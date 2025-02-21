The Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded its One-Day Special Session on February 21, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressing gratitude to members for their active participation. The session focused on the passage of crucial bills, including amendments to taxation and municipal regulations, as well as the establishment of new universities.

Among the key legislations passed were the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Sikkim Municipalities Amendment Bill, 2025, and bills for the creation of Swastik University, Trident University of Applied Sciences, Shri Venkateswara University, and Mahatma Gandhi University Sikkim. Additionally, the Sikkim Model Schools Bill, 2025, and the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were approved.

The Assembly also passed the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for FY 2024-25 and the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025. Several reports were tabled, including the Separate Audit Report and Annual Accounts of the Sikkim Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited and the CAG’s report on Financial and Energy Management by the Power Department.

Several annual reports were also presented, including those from the State Pollution Control Board for 2022-23 and 2023-24 and the Sikkim Public Service Commission for 2022-23.

CM Tamang acknowledged Speaker M N Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, and all legislators for ensuring a productive session. He also praised the Legislative Secretariat staff for their role in facilitating proceedings. "I deeply appreciate the efforts of the Sikkim Legislative Secretariat officials and employees who ensured the smooth conduct of the session," he said.