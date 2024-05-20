The President of Sikkim Kho Kho Association, Mr. BK Roka, along with the entire membership, has dispatched a delegation of representative officials to attend the prestigious National Technical Kho Kho Officials Workshop. The workshop, spanning from the 7th to the 11th of May, 2024, was convened by the All India Kho-Kho Federation at the Karnal Sing Stadium in New Delhi.

The Sikkim contingent was led by Anup Chakraborty, the Chief Technical Coach, accompanied by Tilak Ojha, Physical Education Teacher (PET) from Lingdok Senior Secondary School, and Teju Hang Limboo, also a PET from another local institution.

Expressing elation over the representation of Sikkim at the workshop, BK Roka stated the significance of such initiatives in bolstering the sport's prominence within the state. "It is a moment of extreme pride for us to have these officials presented with such a profound opportunity," remarked Mr. Roka.

Looking ahead, the Sikkim Kho Kho Association envisions a concerted effort towards nurturing and promoting the sport at both grassroots and competitive levels. "We are expecting more officials from Sikkim to get encouraged to focus more on Kho Kho," said Roka.

Roka said, "Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success," calling upon all stakeholders to rally behind the cause and propel Kho Kho to new heights of recognition and achievement.