Sikkim’s Phur Deeki Sherpa has secured her second championship belt in the -56kg Low Kick category at the WAKO India National Kickboxing Pro League. The tournament took place from April 15 to 17, 2025, at Nawab Ali Park in Khidderpore, Kolkata.

Representing the Sikkim Association of Kickboxing (SAKO), Sherpa delivered a commanding performance against top-tier national opponents. Her victory further establishes her dominance in the division and highlights Sikkim’s rising profile in Indian kickboxing.

Hailing from Latuk in the Pakyong District, Sherpa is the daughter of the late Chenga Sherpa. Over the course of her career, she has competed in eight national championships, earning a total of eight medals — five gold, two silver, and one bronze. Her consistency and competitive edge have made her a standout athlete in the national circuit.

The win has brought pride to her home state and serves as an inspiration for young athletes, especially those from remote regions aspiring to succeed in professional sports.