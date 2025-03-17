The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has announced a major reshuffle in its leadership, appointing several members to key party positions.

Former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling’s daughter, Komal Chamling has been appointed as the Incharge of Cheli Morcha, the party’s women’s wing.

According to an official order issued by the party headquarters, SDF President Pawan Chamling exercised his powers under the party’s constitution to make these appointments with immediate effect.

Along with Komal Chamling, several other party leaders have been given new responsibilities. M. N. Dahal has been named Spokesperson cum Incharge of Publicity Affairs while Rikzing Dorjee Namgyal Bhutia, Judy Rai, Miss Divya Kala Sharma and Yozna Rai have been appointed as Spokespersons.

Arun Limboo has been given the role of Incharge of Youth and D. K. Rai has also been appointed as a Spokesperson.



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