The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has appointed seven new party spokespersons.

The appointment was made by the Party President, in accordance with Article IV of the party's constitution, as per an official memo issued by the party’s headquarters.

The new spokespersons appointed with immediate effect include:

C.P. Sharma, Jacob Khaling, Bikash Basnet, Krishna Lepcha, Yougen Tamang, Kavita Sapkota, Sanjay Dilpali Rai.

Meanwhile, Shiva Kumar Timsina, a member of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), resigned from the party on Saturday, September 14, addressing a formal letter to party president Pawan Kumar Chamling.

In his resignation, Timsina praised Chamling for his long-standing contributions to Sikkim's development, noting his record as India's longest-serving Chief Minister and his significant role in modernising the state. "You have made our head upright, and thou shalt be our crown forever," he wrote.



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