The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has welcomed the state government’s firm stance against misuse of official symbols and spread of misinformation, calling it a vital move to uphold Sikkim’s dignity and unity. The party urged all communities to stand united against divisive forces that threaten the state’s social harmony and integrity.

This comes after the Sikkim government filed an FIR against three members of the Darjeeling-based Gorkha Seva Sena—Noel Sharma, Bikramadi Rai, and Subash Mani Singh. The trio has been accused of unauthorized use of the Sikkim government’s official emblem on an invitation card for an event titled “Constitutional Legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification.”

The emblem, released in 2024 to commemorate 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood, is strictly reserved for official purposes. Authorities allege that its misuse was an attempt to falsely associate the state government with a politically sensitive agenda.

Tensions further escalated after Subash Mani Singh attended an RTI hearing in Gangtok and later addressed a press conference where he allegedly misrepresented the nature of the hearing, portraying it as official engagement with the Home Department.

The FIR, lodged by the Home Department, invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023—including Section 152 (acts endangering India’s sovereignty), Section 196 (promoting enmity), and Section 336 (forgery). Violations under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, have also been cited.

The SKM reiterated its support for the government’s response, stating that firm action is necessary to prevent misinformation and maintain peace across the region.