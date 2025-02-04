The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), on February 4, celebrated its 13th Foundation Day with great enthusiasm across the state. The party marked an important milestone in the party’s journey, symbolising its commitment to justice, progress, and the welfare of the people of Sikkim.

On the occasion, Chief Minister and SKM President Prem Singh Tamang extended greetings to the people of Sikkim and expressed gratitude to party members for their dedication and perseverance in strengthening the party over the years.

Addressing the people on this momentous day, CM Tamang reflected on the party’s origins and the struggle it underwent to bring about a political change in Sikkim. “February 4 stands as a powerful reminder of our courageous fight against tyranny and injustice. At a time when Sikkim was shackled by a dictatorial regime, we dared to rise and never wavered in our hope for a just and dignified future. With courage and conviction, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was formed to liberate our people,” he said.

He highlighted that SKM was not just formed as a political party but as a movement that aimed to bring justice, dignity, and equal opportunities to the people of Sikkim. “Our journey was never just about politics. It was about restoring the faith of the people in democracy, ensuring fairness, and protecting the rights of every Sikkimese citizen. Today, as we celebrate 13 years of this movement, we remember those who stood with us, those who sacrificed, and those who dreamed of a better future for Sikkim,” he said.

The chief minister extended his deep appreciation to the dedicated members of the party who have worked tirelessly to uphold SKM’s vision. “On this special day, I express my deepest gratitude to our State, District, Constituency, Block, and Ward-level Committee members, as well as our devoted Karyakartas, whose tireless dedication and perseverance have been the foundation of our party. Their selfless service has strengthened our resolve to serve the people of Sikkim with greater commitment,” he said.

Tamang also acknowledged the trust and support of the people of Sikkim, which has allowed SKM to transform from a political struggle into a governing force. He said that the love and faith of the people remain the greatest strength of the party.

Speaking on the government’s achievements since coming to power in 2019, the Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people. He stated that SKM has prioritized healthcare, education, employment, tourism, and sustainable development to ensure a prosperous future for Sikkim.

Among the key programmes he mentioned were:

CM Medical Assistance Scheme & CM Education Assistance Scheme: Ensuring access to life-saving medical treatments and higher education for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Sikkim Ama Sashaktikaran Yojana & Vatsalya Yojana: Providing financial support and empowerment to women and families.

Mega Homestay Project: Boosting tourism by supporting entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector.

CMDG Initiative: Encouraging youth entrepreneurship while supporting financially weak individuals and families.

“These are not just government schemes; they are the building blocks of a stronger and more prosperous Sikkim. We are committed to bringing more such reforms to uplift every citizen and ensure equal opportunities for all,” he said.

CM Tamang said that the people of Sikkim have moved past an era of fear and oppression, where voices were silenced. “Unlike the past, where fear silenced voices, today our people live with dignity, our journalists write without restraint, and the underprivileged receive the support they deserve. This is the true meaning of freedom,” he said.

He assured the people that the SKM government remains dedicated to peace, harmony, and unity. The new slogan “Hamro Sahabhagita, Hamro Safalata” calls upon every citizen to actively participate in governance and contribute to Sikkim’s progress. “The government cannot build a strong state alone. It requires the collective participation of its people. That is why we encourage every Sikkimese to actively engage in our policies and programs,” he said.

With Sikkim set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee in 2025 and India marking 75 years as a Republic, CM Tamang urged citizens to contribute towards a stronger nation. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Vikshit Bharat 2047, he called upon the people of Sikkim to unite as TEAM SIKKIM and work together towards a prosperous future.

“As we celebrate five decades of Sikkim’s growth, we must also look forward. We have a responsibility towards our younger generations. We must build a future where every Sikkimese enjoys opportunities, security, and prosperity. With unity, dedication, and hard work, we can achieve this dream,” he said.

CM Tamang reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to serving the people of Sikkim. “I pledge that every moment of my life remains devoted to the service of our dear and respected people of Sikkim. This is not just a political responsibility; it is a duty, an honor, and a privilege. I will continue to work for the welfare of every Sikkimese citizen and ensure that the ideals of justice, equality, and prosperity remain at the heart of our governance,” he said.