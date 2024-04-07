In the run-up to the 2024 assembly elections, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate for the Tumin Lingee constituency, Samdup Bhutia outlined his vision for the region's future, placing a strong emphasis on sustainable development and the enhancement of the tourism sector.

Bhutia articulated his commitment to advancing stalled projects and initiating new endeavors that align with the constituency's needs. He sated the importance of sustaining the local populace through these projects, particularly focusing on tourism, agriculturenand horticulture sectors.

"Our top priority this time is sustainable development for our public and tourism sector we will boost," Bhutia said stating the significance of ongoing initiatives and promising to prioritize the completion of pending works.

Bhutia, a native of the constituency stated the importance of visionary leadership in driving progress. "With vision, nobody comes; with vision, only someone becomes a leader," he said expressing his determination to fulfill the aspirations of the people he represents.

Discussing specific areas of focus, Bhutia outlined plans to enhance infrastructure including roads and connectivity and address long-standing demands such as the development of Raman village. He also stated the importance of education, healthcare and youth empowerment in his agenda for comprehensive development.

Reflecting on SKM's past achievements, Bhutia expressed confidence in the party's ability to secure victory in the upcoming elections. He credited Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for spearheading impactful initiatives and ensuring the delivery of essential services to the people of Sikkim.

"We have fulfilled our promise of providing basic facilities to the people of Sikkim," Bhutia said highlighting the government's commitment to addressing the needs of every household in the state.

As the election campaign gathers momentum, Bhutia assured the public of his dedication to fulfilling their expectations and pledged to work tirelessly to secure a resounding victory for SKM in all 32 constituencies.

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