Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) had a sweeping victory in the 18th Lok Sabha Election, marking a significant milestone in the state's political landscape. Indra Hang Subba emerged triumphant as the sole MP candidate from Sikkim, garnering widespread support and securing a decisive win.

The SKM party expressed jubilation and gratitude towards the people of Sikkim for their unwavering support, which propelled Dr. Subba to victory. The historic win is seen as a reflection of the people's trust in the SKM's vision and commitment to the state's progress.

In a statement, Yougan Tamang, the spokesperson for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, congratulated Dr. Indra Hang Subba on his remarkable achievement. Tamang emphasized the party's dedication to serving the interests of Sikkim and its people, prioritizing key areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare, tourism, education, and environmental conservation.

The SKM party pledged to uphold the values of unity, integrity, justice, and equality, reaffirming its commitment to advancing Sikkim towards a brighter future. The victory has been celebrated across the state, with SKM supporters expressing optimism and hope for the days ahead.