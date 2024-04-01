The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) under the leadership of party president Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has expelled Ravi Chandra Rai (Khaling), son of Shri Jeet Bahadur Rai, a resident of Upper Dong in the 10-Poklok Kamrang Constituency.

The expulsion came into immediate effect as of April 1, 2024, due to his involvement in activities deemed detrimental to the party's interests.

Shri Ravi Chandra Rai, who held the position of Coordinator Seed Cell within the party, has also had his primary membership revoked, rendering his previous roles within the party null and void.