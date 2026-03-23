Sikkim Krantikari Morcha announces 14 candidates for Gangtok civic polls on April 24

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on March 23, released its list of candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Gangtok, shortly after the poll schedule was announced.

In an official order issued from the party headquarters, SKM finalised candidates for all 14 wards under the Gangtok Municipal Corporation. The party stated that the names were approved in accordance with its constitution and with the consent of the party president.

Among the candidates, Ongden Bhutia will contest from Bhojoghari 2nd Mile (ST), Nell Bdr. Chettri from Upper Burtuk (OBC-S), and Tashi Chopel Lepcha from Lower Burtuk (ST). In women-reserved seats, Jashu Jairu has been fielded from Lower Sichey-I (SC-W), Pushpa Rai from Lower Sichey-II (OBC-C-W), and Aruna Chettri from Upper Sichey (OBC-S-W).

Other candidates include Chugkela Lepcha from Chandmari (ST-W), Lashey Doma Bhutia from Tathangchen (ST-W), and Tshering Palden Bhutia from Development Area (ST-W). In unreserved wards, Avisek Sharma will contest from Diesel Power House, Karma Tempo Rapgyal Bhutia from Arithang-I (ST), and Sara Lama from Arithang-II (ST-W). Pankaj Prasad and Sundeep Malu have been nominated from Lower MG Marg–Lall Bazar and Upper MG Marg respectively.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has scheduled polling for April 24, with counting of votes to be held on April 25 from 8 AM.

The last date for filing nominations is March 30, followed by scrutiny on April 1. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 4.