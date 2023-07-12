Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA, Sonam Venchungpa, on July 12 praised the government's flagship program "Mero Rukh Mero Santati" and said it has the potential of becoming a national programme.

Venchungpa was speaking to the media on the sideline of the Mero Rukh Mero Santati plantation event organized by Rumtek Block under Ranipool Range, Forest department.

Mero Rukh Mero Santati schemes entail planting 100 saplings every time a new baby is born.

The MLA further urged the public to recognize the significance of carbon neutrality and lend their support to the government's efforts in improving the overall environmental quality.

Earlier in the morning, MLA Venchungpa inaugurated the newly constructed Self Help Group shed under the Green India Mission (GIM) Scheme organized by the Forest and Environment Department.



In his address, MLA Martam Rumtek, Sonam Tshering Venchungpa, expressed their appreciation to the department for undertaking a noble initiative.

They also urged the SHG members to prioritize hygiene and exercise caution while operating the shed, considering its location on the national highway.



On the other hand, during his address, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Nima Wangdi Tamang highlighted the government's initiative to foster self-sufficiency among SHGs.

He emphasized their specific focus on women's empowerment and highlighted that the functioning of the shed is solely carried out through SHGs.



The programme also had the presence of Panchayat Members, CF (T), Karma Legshey, RO (T), Karma Sonam Bhutia, ACFs, BOs, officials, Forest Guards, Students from Adampool Junior High School, Samlik Junior High School, Kayathang Primary School, teachers, and the local gentry at large.