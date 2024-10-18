The Parliamentary Board of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) convened its inaugural meeting in Deorali on October 18, marking the beginning of preparations for the forthcoming by-polls in the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituencies.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Kunga Nima Lepcha and attended by key members including Sonam Lama, Arun Kumar Upreti, Bhoj Raj Rai, and Nar Bahadur Dahal (Chettri).

The board expressed its gratitude to the Party President, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) for the appointment to this crucial committee. Members commenced the meeting with a traditional offering of Khadas to the chairman, symbolising respect and unity.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around potential candidates for the upcoming elections, as well as strategies for the party's campaign.



Suggestions from party workers were welcomed, highlighting a collaborative approach to the electoral process.

The committee is set to submit its recommendations to the party president, with official candidate names expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, the committee urged party workers to remain patient and to support the party’s decisions as they move forward in this critical election phase.