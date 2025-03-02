Sikkim MLA and Chairman PAC Sonam Venchungpa, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Bikash Basnet, and Press Secretary to the Chief Minister Yougan Tamang represented the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party at the Interactive Session on the Union Budget 2025-26, held in Gangtok, on February 2.

The session was held in the presence of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Kisan Moholji.

During the session, Venchungpa, on behalf of the SKM party, warmly welcomed the Union Minister of state and expressed gratitude for his visit, as well as for enlightening the people of Sikkim about the Union Budget 2025-26.

He further emphasised the ongoing efforts of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in collaboration with the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to elevate the state of Sikkim to greater heights.

Venchungpa also highlighted their shared commitment to building a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ by 2047.

On behalf of the SKM government, Venchungpa expressed support for the Union Budget 2025-26 and thanked Murlidhar Kisan Moholji for outlining the various provisions of the budget that will benefit the development of Sikkim.