In a significant event held at Raj Bhavan, the Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, administered the oath of office to the Speaker Pro-Tem Sanjeet Kharel.

The Governor congratulated Sanjeet Kharel on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to uphold the responsibilities of the position with integrity and dedication.

The ceremony marks the commencement of a new legislative term, reflecting the democratic spirit and governance in Sikkim.

The newly sworn-in Speaker Pro-Tem will now preside over the inaugural session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, including the oath-taking of the newly elected members of the 11th Sikkim State Legislative Assembly.

Sanjeet Kharel is a Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from Namthang Rateypani.

The swearing-in ceremony was graced by the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the Chief Secretary, DGP, ACS Education Department, Secretary Raj Bhavan, Secretaries to the HCM, Secretary Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Secretary Law Department, and other dignitaries.



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