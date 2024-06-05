Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s (SKM) MP Indra Hang who emerged victorious as the sole MP candidate from Sikkim represented the SKM party at the NDA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, on June 5. Hailing PM Modi for his dynamic leadership, the Sikkim MP said that he extended the SKM party’s support to NDA.

He said, “At the meeting, I extended the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party’s support to NDA to form the government at the center under the dynamic leadership of Shri Narendra Modi.”

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders of the NDA alliance.

Furthermore, he informed that PM Modi personally congratulated him on SKM’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and extended best wishes to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

During the meeting, MP Indra Hang shared details about Sikkim's upcoming 50th year of statehood in 2025. He also sought support for Sikkim to achieve the vision of "Sunaulo and Samriddha Sikkim," as envisioned by CM Prem Singh Tamang.

“During my address on behalf of Sikkimese people, I congratulated NDA alliance for securing a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha 2024 election and formation of new government under the pragmatic leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. Further, I enlightened the house regarding the upcoming 50th year of statehood of Sikkim in 2025 and I further appealed for further support to Sikkim in order to realise the mission of “Sunaulo and Samriddha Sikkim” envisioned by our beloved leader Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay),” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim MP also said that the NDA alliance members thanked Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party and its leader PS Tamang for the unconditional support towards formation of NDA government. “They assured to extend topmost priority to Sikkim from the upcoming Union government,” he added.