Sikkim Krantikari Morcha names Kala Rai as spokesperson, reaffirms alliance with BJP

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) today addressed a press conference where party leaders spoke about democratic participation, ongoing political developments, and the appointment of new spokespersons. The briefing was led by Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Jacob Khaling Rai, along with party spokesperson Bikash Basnet.

Speaking at the conference, Jacob Khaling underlined the importance of elections in a democracy. He said that in India and across democratic countries, elections give people the chance to choose their representatives. “Through elections, people express their opinion and support the candidates they believe in. This is how governments are formed,” he said.

He pointed out that the SKM has always taken part in elections, whether in power or in opposition. He said the party has consistently contested urban local body elections, gram panchayat elections, assembly polls, and parliamentary elections. “We have never stayed away from elections. Even when we were not in power, we participated actively,” he said.

Rai recalled that SKM leaders and workers had contested elections in places like Gangtok, Singtam, Nayabazar, and Jorethang in 2015 when the party was still in opposition. He also mentioned that even before the party was formally established, leaders had contested independently in 2012 to raise the voice for change in Sikkim.

He said that in 2017, the party again contested panchayat elections under its symbol while still in opposition during the rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front. “Under the leadership of our party president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, we worked across the state and achieved success,” he added.

Khaling also informed that many SKM candidates in the ongoing Urban Local Body elections have been elected unopposed. He congratulated all those who have become councillors and wished them success in their responsibilities. He thanked the party leadership, including the Chief Minister, MLAs, ministers, MPs, and party workers, for their support during the election process.

He also acknowledged the role of the youth wing and women’s wing of the party, stating that they worked sincerely and completed all formalities in a short time. He extended thanks to the media, the Election Commission of India, district officials, and the police for ensuring smooth conduct of the elections.

At the same time Khaling also took a dig at some political parties that did not participate in the elections. He said such parties were trying to make excuses and mislead people. “If they have strength, they should come forward and contest elections,” he said.

On the issue of alliance, Khaling made it clear that SKM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are working together. “This is not speculation. It is an open and clear alliance both at the state and central level. There is nothing hidden about it,” he said, adding that alliance partners must move forward together.



Speaking on the occasion, Bikash Basnet announced the appointment of Kala Rai as one of the party’s spokespersons. He said the move reflects the party’s focus on women’s empowerment under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Basnet said that Kala Rai is a senior leader and a founding member of the party who has been associated with the movement since 2009. “She has worked in different roles and has always shown dedication. At a time when women’s participation was limited, she stood as a strong example,” he said.



He added that Kala Rai has earlier served as General Secretary of the party and contributed at various levels. He also mentioned that she has been re-nominated in the Lohar Municipal Council and has been elected unopposed, which reflects public trust in her.

Basnet said the party is proud to appoint three women as spokespersons, including Kala Rai, Tshering Bhutia, and Anjana Sharma. He expressed confidence that they would perform their responsibilities well.

Addressing the media for the first time after her appointment, Kala Rai thanked the party leadership for trusting her with the responsibility. She said she has always tried to work with honesty and dedication.



Sharing her journey, she said she had started as an independent candidate at the age of 21. “Later, the party gave me an opportunity. In 2024, I was given a ticket, and with the support of the people, I became an MLA,” she said.

She also spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment and said the party has given women equal opportunities. She thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the party organization for supporting women leaders.

“I will not let the party down. I will continue to work with full dedication and honesty,” she said, adding that she will work to take forward the party’s policies focused on development and public welfare.