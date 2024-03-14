A false list of candidates from the ruling SKM (Sikkim Krantikari Morcha) party is being widely shared on social media platforms and WhatsApp.

In response, the SKM party issued a statement, clarifying that they have not released any official list of candidates as their parliamentary board yet to be formed.

""It has come to our attention that fake candidate lists of SKM party are being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party has not issued any official candidate list, as our parliamentary board is yet to be formed', said the SKM party while tendering a clarification.

The party has urged everyone to avoid sharing such misleading posts and has condemned the anti-social elements responsible for creating and circulating this harmful content.

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