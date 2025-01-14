The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has condemned the allegations made by the Citizen Action Party (CAP), labelling them as baseless and politically motivated.

The party, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, accused CAP of attempting to regain relevance by continuously repeating old allegations despite receiving only 6 per cent of the votes in the last election.

In a press statement, the SKM said that CAP’s attempts to challenge the government’s actions were futile. “The CAP should focus on the welfare of the state instead of trying to tear down the progress we have made,” the statement read.

It further criticised CAP for raising irrelevant concerns about the Sikkim-organised fair, a cultural initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister Tamang, which has successfully invited national and international artists.

The SKM also responded to CAP's allegations about the financial support received by the party from well-wishers. The statement clarified that SKM’s leadership, under the guidance of Chief Minister Tamang, had earned respect and support from various states and leaders due to its efficient governance. "Well-wishers are individuals who believe in our leadership, and it is natural for a party like SKM to receive such support," the statement added.

In response to CAP's threat of protests if the government did not act accordingly, SKM mocked the opposition party’s ability to rally support, given its limited influence. “How can a party with no public backing and just 6% of the votes make such threats? This is nothing more than a joke, a fantasy," the SKM remarked. The statement further ridiculed CAP's approach of using social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook for their protests, calling it "just a funny drama, not politics."

CAP's criticism of the government’s encouragement of diverse festivals and celebrations was also addressed. The SKM party denounced CAP as being "anti-caste, anti-religion, and anti-community," emphasizing that the government’s initiatives aimed to foster inclusivity and respect for all communities. Regarding CAP's concerns about the invitation of international artists, SKM clarified that such events were organized by private entities, with no government funds being involved. The government, it was noted, had no financial responsibility for the events, which are run as independent ventures with ticket sales funding the programs.

"CAP needs to understand that these events enhance Sikkim’s honor and prestige, not detract from it," the SKM said.