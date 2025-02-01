Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) spokespersons Bikash Basnet and Yougan Tamang participated in a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) political parties with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Parliament House Annexe, in New Delhi on February 1.

The meeting focused on key aspects of the newly presented Union Budget 2025-26, which aims to drive inclusive growth and economic empowerment across the nation. The meeting was convened shortly after the Union Finance Minister delivered her budget speech in the Parliament.

The meeting was chaired by FM Sitharaman and was attended by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India V. Anantha Nageswaran, and Anil Baluni (MP), National Incharge of the BJP Media Cell. Spokespersons from various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) political parties across the country also participated in the deliberations.

A key theme of the meeting was the Union Finance Minister’s emphasis on the vision of Vikshit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FM Sitharaman urged NDA spokespersons to effectively communicate the budget’s inclusive initiatives, which focus on the holistic development of all sections of society to citizens across the nation.

During the discussion, Basnet raised an important query regarding a new budget scheme designed to support 5 lakh women, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, particularly first-time entrepreneurs. He asked how this initiative could empower tribal women in Sikkim, gaining positive response from FM Sitharaman who said that the scheme would provide significant support to women in northeastern states like Sikkim.

Similarly, Yougan Tamang highlighted the importance of Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) for startups and entrepreneurship, a key element of the 2025-26 Budget. He inquired about its implications for

Sikkim's entrepreneurial ecosystem. In response, FM Sitharaman elaborated on the introduction of a new Fund of Funds for startups with a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore to be set up, aimed at supporting and scaling up startups.

She emphasised that the initiative would foster innovation, enhance skill development, and provide crucial backing to young entrepreneurs, across the nation particularly in regions like Sikkim. The meeting also saw several valuable contributions from spokespersons of other NDA allied parties, who brought forward region-specific perspectives and suggestions.

The meeting also saw several valuable contributions from spokespersons of other NDA allied parties, who brought forward region-specific perspectives and suggestions.

Basnet and Tamang expressed their gratitude to Finance Minister Sitharaman on behalf of CM Tamang, the Government of Sikkim, and the people of the state. They thanked her for presenting a comprehensive and forward-looking budget and for including Sikkim in the crucial discussions.