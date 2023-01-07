Taking a jibe at Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF ), the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Jaunary 7 said that SDF President Pawan Kumar Chamling claiming that the party does not believe in politics of revenge is like a wolf claiming it doesn't believe in violence.

In a press statement , the SKM said that after running kitchen-cabinet for 25 years and rendering ministers in his government as mere rubber stamps while all decisions were taken by him and his family members from his residence , Pawan Chamling doesn't see shameful irony in claiming that SDF believes in collective leadership.

"It is known fact that his tenure was ruled like a Kingship where Chamling was established as supreme commander.", the press note stated.

"Revenge is in SDF's DNA. When in power, Pawan Chamling ruthlessly witch-hunted anyone that dared speaking the truth. Many people simply disappeared, countless were fatally attacked, including journalists. Even the poorest of the poor weren't spared if they even so much as whispered anything that Pawan Chamling disliked. They were delisted from benefits they received, government beneficiaries used to get under party affiliation, job was limited only to SDF hardcores.", the press note further stated.

SKM said that Pawan Chamling had ordered his supporters to list down the names of those who had supported SKM in the 2019 election and further stated that had what would have happened to those people whose names were listed down for the punishment had the SDF came to power.

"Not only that, Pawan Chamling had also ordered formation of Surakcha Samiti from each constituency, obviously with the intention of torturing the supporters of SKM party. One of is cabinet member openly threatened employees supporting opposition to get their back packed for victimisation.", the SKM said.

SKM said that thankfully SDF lost in the elcion and Pawan Chamling's dream of exacting revenge on those who openly supported SKM didn't materialize.

"If his softer version resulted in the disappearance of many people, brutal attacks on opposition leaders and journalists and unparalleled reprisals even on the poor, we can only imagine the kind of ruthless government Pawan Chamling is dreaming to lead if he comes back to power again.", the SKM said.

"Sadly for Pawan Chamling and his supporters, the Sikkimese people have seen through Pawan Chamling and his wicked machinations, and his dream of coming back to power will remain just that - a dream.", the SKM further stated.