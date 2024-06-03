The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), fresh from its resounding victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, has unanimously endorsed Prem Singh Tamang as the party's leader and chief ministerial candidate. This decision was taken during the first meeting of the newly elected members of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly on June 2.

In a resolution passed during the meeting, the party expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their overwhelming support, which enabled the SKM to secure 31 out of the 32 Assembly seats. The resolution also acknowledged Tamang's exceptional leadership and widespread popularity, crediting him with consistently delivering electoral victories since 1994.

The legislators pledged their unwavering support for Tamang's vision and efforts, expressing full confidence in his ability to lead Sikkim towards a prosperous future.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stated, "Following the inaugural meeting of the newly elected legislators at Mintokgang, we formally submitted a resolution to the Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya Ji. The resolution, signed by all 30 newly elected legislators, has designated me as the leader of the Legislature Party and the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly."

Tamang expressed his gratitude to the esteemed legislators for their decision and to the people of Sikkim for entrusting the SKM with the responsibility to serve the state and its citizens once again.