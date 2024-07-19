The 3rd legislators' meeting of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was held at Mintokgang, the official residence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on July 19 to discuss various agendas - electricity, drinking water, roadway connectivity, healthcare, education, tourism, beneficiary schemes and revenue growth.

The meeting was chaired by CM Tamang, in the presence of all SKM legislators, MP Indra Hang Subba, Spokesperson C.P. Sharma, and Chief Coordinator (Media Cell) Bikash Basnet.

The meeting began with Ven. Sonam Lama offering a Khada to the CM, following which the legislators welcomed Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, Shyari MLA to the legislators' body following his recent joining of the party. Arun Upreti, on behalf of the entire legislative body, congratulated CM Tamang for receiving the ‘Gorkha Gaurav Samman.’

While discussing various agendas, the Sikkim CM informed the house that the budget session is scheduled for August 5, 6, 7 and 9, 2024.

Priority will be given to BiPaSa (Bijuli, Pani, Sadak) — electricity, drinking water, and roadway connectivity, alongside improvements in healthcare, education, tourism, ongoing projects, and beneficiary schemes. Revenue growth will also be prioritised.

He also briefly cited various regular beneficiaries from public funds, totaling over two lakh sixty thousand and appealed all legislators for proper inter-departmental coordination and emphasised working with the vision of ‘Team Sikkim.’

He stressed the importance of holding at least one public meeting (Janta Bhet) every week in their respective constituency party offices and urged everyone to remain dedicated to the welfare of the people.

CM Tamang informed the house that funds will be allocated for Su-Swastha Bhawan in Siliguri to assist Sikkim’s referral patients, in the upcoming budget session. Additionally, a medical coordinator from the party will be appointed for each constituency to facilitate medical support for needy patients, they will be stationed at party offices.

The meeting also resolved to observe the CEC meeting of the party on July 22, at Manan Kendra. Sarathi Diwas, originally scheduled for July 27 has been postponed to August 2 due to the CM’s official engagement.

Coordination of Sarathi Diwas has been assigned to Madan Cintury (Advisor cum MLA) and Sanjeet Kharel (Advisor cum MLA). The meeting also decided to organise the party’s calendar event ‘Jan Unmukti Diwas’ on August 10, 2024 at Rangpo. Coordination for this event was assigned to Arun Upreti (Hon’ble Minister cum Secretary General, SKM) and Sonam Lama (Minister cum Chief Coordinator, SKM).

The CM also informed the house that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has consented to visit Sikkim on the eve of 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood with the union of India. He further appealed to all legislators to prepare for the year-long celebrations.