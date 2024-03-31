In a significant turn of events, Chandan Rai, the Youth General Secretary of Sikkim Krantikati Morcha (SKM), alongside several prominent figures and families, made a high-profile defection from the ruling SKM party to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The defection took place at the residence of M K Gurung, in the presence of party leadership, notably Pawan Chamling, the chief of SDF.

The defectors include Chandan Rai, SKM's Youth General Secretary, along with Chujachen, Santa Kumar Manger, S BuddhaGurung, Sanjeep Manger, and Gyanu Bhujel, along with 8 families affiliated with the Posakey GPU.

Their decision to join the SDF signifies a significant shift in political allegiances, potentially reshaping the landscape as the region heads towards elections.

This development comes amidst a surge of support for SDF 2.0, with thousands rallying behind the party's vision to rejuvenate Sikkim, aiming for strength, peace, and progress. The influx of new members underscores the growing momentum behind the SDF, indicating a shift in public sentiment towards the opposition party.

Meanwhile, as the political arena heats up, the SDF has kicked off its election campaign with fervor. Pawan Chamling, the seasoned leader and chief of SDF, wasted no time and commenced the campaign with a symbolic gesture, offering prayers at the revered Darmdin Sai Mandir.

The move signifies a strategic approach by the SDF to connect with the sentiments of the people, blending tradition with political outreach.

Chamling's presence at the temple on the first day of the campaign sets a tone of spiritual reverence and underscores the party's commitment to embracing the cultural fabric of Sikkim.

As the election season unfolds, the defection of key figures from SKM to SDF and the commencement of SDF's campaign mark pivotal moments in the political landscape of Sikkim.

With the stage set for a dynamic electoral contest, the coming days are poised to witness further developments and strategic maneuvers from both sides as they vie for the mandate of the people.