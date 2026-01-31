Sikkim: Labourer killed in mudslide during road widening work in Gangtok district

A 50-year-old labourer was killed after being buried under debris during a mudslide at a road widening site in Gangtok district on January 31, police said.

According to officials, road widening work was underway near the Makha outpost when a sudden mudslide occurred, trapping the labourer beneath the earth and rubble. Rescue operations were immediately launched with the help of a JCB machine, but the victim was found dead under the debris.

The deceased has been identified as Harka Bahadur Sanyasi, a resident of Sudunglakha in the Rhenock area. Police have alleged gross negligence on the part of the private company officials, stating that adequate safety measures were not ensured at the worksite.

The body was sent to the District Hospital, Singtam, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility for the incident.

The incident has once again raised concerns over worker safety at infrastructure project sites in the hill state, particularly during road construction and widening activities.