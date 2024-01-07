The Pipon Lachen Dzumsa on January 7 issued a warning of a 'Black Flag' protest against the government if their demands are not addressed. The office, in a letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim noted the persistent issues faced by the people of Lachen following the flash flood triggered by the GLOF of South Lhonak Lake three months ago.

The communication expressed the increasing frustration of the public due to the government's apparent disregard for the dire situation in Lachen. The town remains cut off from the rest of the world in multiple places, exacerbating the challenges faced by its residents.

The Dzumsa outlined several grievances stating the slow progress of road construction/reconstruction from Chungthang to Lachen. Concerns were raised about the substandard work by the GREF BRO, with roads at Zeema Chu deemed unfit for normal vehicles. The lack of monitoring by both the Central and State Governments added to the frustration.

Additionally, the government's failure to survey or assess private holding lands washed away by the flash flood was highlighted. The Dzumsa urged for resettlement options for those affected. Business closures, including hotels, restaurants, shops, and taxi services, were noted, and a plea was made for government incentives or grant-in-aid for affected business owners.

Furthermore, the Animal Husbandry department's negligence in providing feed for livestock in Lachen was criticized with a plea for urgent assistance before the onset of winter.

The Dzumsa urged immediate action to resolve these pressing issues warning that the public's patience is wearing thin. They also stated that if the government fails to address these concerns, the residents will not hesitate to stage a 'Black Flag' protest in Gangtok.