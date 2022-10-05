Incessant rainfall over the past few days has triggered landslides in Sikkim's Yumthang valley, due to which the road connectivity from Lachung to Yumthang is blocked at Poom.

Notably, this comes as a big blow to the tourists visiting Yumthang valley as a majority of the connectivity has been stalled and is likely to be restored in 2-3 days.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Sikkim to receive heavy rainfall activity for the next 2-3 days, with especially intense showers expected for the next 24 hours.

Earlier in September this year, a massive landslide hit Sikkim’s Yumthang valley on August 31st around 4 pm in the evening.

70 tourists, who were stranded at Poom on the way to Yumthang in the northern part of Sikkim, have been rescued.

Also, 8 tourist vehicles were stranded due to the complete closure of roads.

The roads leading to the Yumthang were blocked at Poom due to a landslide as the rain continued to pound most parts of the state.

The army, Lachung police, and Members of the Hotel Association of Lachung were called in to help the tourists get out of Poom under Lachung Dzomsa Area.