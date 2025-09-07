Sikkim lake explored for first time as historic Himalayan glacial lake survey concludes

A high-altitude glacial lake expedition, including a multi-departmental team which commenced on August 20, concluded with participation from DMG, Sikkim Police, SSDMA, DDMA, SU, CWC, GSI, NIH, NIDM, CWPRS, HPSDMA, DGRE and IPR.

The team was divided into two groups: Team A successfully completed its objectives at Dolma Sampa and Sora funnel area and returned on August 26, while Team B moved towards South Lhonak Lake. From there, sub-team B1 (CWC, GSI, NIH, HPSDMA and DGRE) returned to Gangtok on August 29 and sub-team B2 (DST, SU and IPR) advanced to Changsang before returning to Thangu on September 1. On September 2, Team B2 prepared for their move towards Yulhe Kangse Lake.

This scientific expedition marked the first-ever visit to Yulhe Kangse Lake (16,378 ft) in North Sikkim, a milestone in the study of high-altitude Himalayan lakes and glacial environments. The exploration yielded valuable baseline data, including the lake’s depth profile, sediment composition and potential linkages with regional hydrology and climate change contributing to a deeper understanding of fragile mountain ecosystems in the Eastern Himalayas.

On the 15th day of the expedition (3rd September 2025), the team departed from Thangu and reached Yulhe Kangse Base Camp for an overnight stay. The next day, 4th September (Day 16), they trekked to Yulhe Kangse Lake, where a traditional puja ceremony was held before commencing the first bathymetric survey and sediment sampling.

Continuing onward, the team left Yulhe Kangse Base Camp on 5th September (Day 17), reaching Lachung for a night halt and on 6th September (Day 18) successfully returned to Gangtok, concluding this phase of the expedition.

They returned with several interesting findings, which are expected to provide new insights into the geomorphology, hydrology and climate interactions of the high-altitude lake system.

The mission’s success was made possible through the dedicated support of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, the local Zumsa community and Khangri tours and trek whose cooperation ensured safety and smooth execution of this high-altitude scientific endeavor.