In a significant development, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, during the second day of the three-day Janata Bhetghat program in Rinchenpong Constituency, handed over Land Parchas to 7 beneficiaries from Mangalbaria under the Land Bank Scheme. This initiative aims to address the issue of Sukumbasi, who are Sikkim Subject holders but without any land ownership.

The beneficiaries belong to three Gram Panchayat Units (GPUs), namely Khaniserbong GPU, Suldung Kamling GPU, and Takuthang Chuchen GPU, all falling under the Mangalbaria region. As part of the Sikkim Sukumbasi (Landless) Scheme introduced in 2011, each beneficiary has been allocated up to 0.25 acres of land, allowing them to construct their own houses.

The provision of land to Sukumbasi has been a long-standing promise in the political party manifestos. With the distribution of Land Parchas to these 7 beneficiaries, the government has taken a significant step towards fulfilling this commitment and addressing the housing needs of the landless Sikkimese.

This initiative not only provides land to deserving individuals but also empowers them to become proper Sikkimbasi, contributing to the development and prosperity of the state. The Land Bank Scheme ensures that Sikkim Subject holders without land ownership are given the opportunity to establish their roots in the state and enjoy the benefits of being a part of the community.